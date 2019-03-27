Bill Hunt went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019 at the age of 84 at his home in Greers Ferry, Arkansas. Mr. Hunt was born on June 12, 1934 in Miller, Arkansas to P. S. and Callie Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Tom, Carl, Ben and Mack Hunt; and his sister Schell Millsap.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shelby Jeanne (Greer) Hunt of Greers Ferry; four sons; Mark and his wife Teresa, Daniel and his wife Marilyn, John Hunt of Greers Ferry, and Garth Hunt and his wife Sheila of Flippin , Arkansas; ten grandchildren; Daniel Mack Hunt, Jr. (Jessica) of Rogers, Sheena Isbell (Justin) of Heber Springs, Johnny Bill (J.B.) Hunt of Greers Ferry, Adrianne Wells (Richard)of Durham, NC, Stephen Hunt, Aaron Hunt and fiancé Meagan Cannon of Greers Ferry, Bria Hunt of Little Rock, Haley Hunt of Conway, Braelen Hunt of Jonesboro, and Jaden Hunt of Bergman, Arkansas. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and two sisters, Bobbie Dudeck and her husband Bud of Heber Springs, and Blanche Hearn and husband Charles of North Little Rock, numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, Virginia Helm.

Bill graduated from West Side High School in 1952 and received a B.S.E. Degree in mathematics from Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA) in Conway and a Masters of Science Degree in mathematics from Arizona State University. . He continued post-graduate studies in mathematics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. He earned a certificate in school administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Bill served two years in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps from 1957 – 1959. He received his basic training at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith, and was transferred to Edgewood, Maryland where he met and married his wife, Shelby Greer, of Fallston, MD. From there he was transferred to the Pine Bluff Arsenal where he served as a mathematician designing and testing smoke grenades.

Bill was an educator for 35 years. He taught mathematics in Missouri, Nevada, and Maryland before he returned to Arkansas to teach at West Side and Clinton High School. He was superintendent at Concord and Wilburn Public Schools for 20 years. After his retirement Bill enjoyed riding horses and raising beef cattle. He and his family were chosen as the Cleburne County Farm Family of the Year in 2013.

Bill was a charter member of the West Side First Baptist Church in Greers Ferry, where he previously served as treasurer and Sunday school teacher. Bill remained faithful to his church during the challenges of strokes and Parkinson’s Disease.

A celebration of Bill’s life was held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at West Side First Baptist Church in Greers Ferry with Bro. Doug Inzer officiating. A visitation was held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the church. Pallbearers were Daniel Mack Hunt, Jr., Johnny Bill (JB) Hunt, Stephen Hunt, Aaron Hunt, Sheena (Hunt) Isbell, and Adrianne (Hunt) Wells. Honorary pallbearers were Jaden Hunt, Ernie Hunt, Dave Melton Cullum, and Johnny Peters.

Interment followed in Shiloh-Crossroads Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the building fund at West Side First Baptist Church or to The Gideons International. Arrangements are by Heber Springs Funeral Home. Online Obituary: www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com