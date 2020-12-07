Three River Valley veterans have been chosen for the Arkansas Military Hall of Fame.

On Sept. 13, 2020 a special selection committee convened in Little Rock to review veteran applications that were submitted to the Arkansas Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

The committee recommended seven veterans from across the state for induction into the hall of fame’s class of 2020. Three of those candidates are from the River Valley.

The late Sam Phillips Jr. of Van Buren, Carder Ferguson of Fort Smith, and U.S. Air Force veteran Mark Berry of Ozark and Booneville were among the seven. The induction banquet for this year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The formal induction of Phillips, Ferguson and Berry will be held in November 2021 with the class of 2021.

CWO Sam Phillips Jr., United States Army (Ret.), graduated from Mississippi University and was commissioned in field artillery. He entered active duty in 1967 and served a combat tour with the First Calvary Division in Vietnam where he logged more than 1,200 hours of combat flying. Phillips’ awards include the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, and 15 Air Medals. Sam retired in 2003.

SFC Carder Ferguson, Arkansas Army National Guard, (Ret.), of Fort Smith graduated from Van Buren High School in 1985, and enlisted in the United States Army. Fergson served two combat tours, operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. His awards include the Order of the Purple Heart, Meritorious Service, Army Commendation, and Army Achievement Medals. Carder retired in 2006.

Lt. Gen. Mark Berry (Ret.), United States Air Force and Arkansas Air National Guard, lives in Ozark and was recently elected to serve as a state representative in the Arkansas House of Representatives. Berry served four combat tours and his awards include the Distinguished Service medal, The Legion of Merit, five Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, eight Air Force Commendation Medals, and the Air Force Achievement Medal. Berry retired with 45 years of Military Service and served as the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard from January 2015 to August 2019.