It's that time of year, when packages are sent all over the world, spreading tidings of comfort and joy. In 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to drive an increase in online shopping and thus an increase in shipping, keeping track of delivery dates, hours, and proper shipping methods is more important than ever this holiday season.

Hours of Operation

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, and New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. All Post Office locations will be open after the holidays, and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Some locations have extended hours leading up to the holidays. Others might have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.

Collection Boxes

According to a press release sent by the USPS, mail in the blue collection boxes will be picked up by noon on Christmas Eve. This is regardless of the posted time.

As a reminder, the boxes are never serviced on Sundays.

Shipping Dates

Starting the week of Dec. 7, shipping traffic is expected to increase, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, so it is important to keep the following dates in mind, to make sure your packages arrive on time.



Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards) Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Packing and shipping tips



The postal service also offers these tips for packing and shipping this holiday season.

Remove batteries from toys and send new batteries in their original packaging. Don't wrap your boxes in wrapping paper or twine. Include "to" and "from" addresses on the outside, and only once. They also suggest placing a card with the same information on the inside in case the shipping label is damaged or removed. If it breaks, mark it "Fragile". If it's food, mark it as "Perishable". Packages over 10 ounces with stamps can not be picked up from the blue collection boxes. Schedule a pick-up or take it to the counter.

You can also schedule pick-ups, order free boxes, and print shipping lables online through USPS.com.