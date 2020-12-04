With Christmas just around the corner, the number of packages delivered is on the rise and some are taking advantage of unattended packages.

In the month of November, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) posted twice in an attempt to catch these so-called "porch pirates" but no arrests have been made as of yet.

These thieves wait until a package arrives when the recipient is not at home and they take it off the porch. This means that since they most likely do not know what they are stealing, they are gambling on stealing something valuable.

Shopping online has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and according to a study by Forbes, e-commerce was up 146% as of April. If the trend continues, more holiday shopping will be done online this year than ever before. Unfortunately, this also presents more opportunities for people to steal packages off of porches.

In an effort to help people avoid being victims of these incidents, FSPD has posted ten tips on how to protect their porch and packages.

If you see a suspicious vehicle driving slowly in your neighborhood, get the tag number.Don't have packages delivered when you are not home. Consider the office if your employer will allow it or another supervised location.Set up a "deliver only if signed for" with the delivery company.Invest in a package safe.Home surveillance systems are inexpensive and effective.Look after your neighbors.If you can’t be home, send it to a trusted friend or neighbor who’s home during the day.Stop by the delivery company and pick up your package there.Set up in-store delivery for online purchases from websites that have a brick-and-mortar store locally (i.e., Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl’s,Target, etc.).Report suspicious activity to the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

According to FSPD Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, porch piracy is a top priority for the department. Mitchell was unable to share any information about any special operations the department may or may not be in effect.

Several home security systems are widely available with new technology that allows customers to record anyone who comes to the door. The two most common smart doorbells are Ring and Nest.

Other options for avoiding porch pirates is to set up a pickup either at the brick-and-mortar store you ordered the item from or pick it up at a delivery store. While this seems counter-intuitive to ordering online, customers must weight the risk versus reward of delivery.

A package safe allows the mail person to place a package up to a certain size in a box where the owner has a key to open the box to retrieve the package. The package itself is out of sight from the time it is delivered to the time the recipient retrieves it.

FSPD wants to reduce the number of thefts as much as possible through education. While it is impossible to completely eliminate these thefts, the more people follow the tips FSPD provides, the less likely they will increase in Fort Smith.