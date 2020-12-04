There are now 94 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 117 a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Wednesday. Eighteen school districts were added to the list this week, and 76 remained on the list.

ACHI also found that seven districts had more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents: Brookland, Buffalo Island Central, Corning, Dermott, Marmaduke, Monticello, and Paragould. This is down from eight districts a week earlier. Five of the districts are in Northeast Arkansas and two are in Southeast Arkansas.

ACHI identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "red zone" and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "purple zone." The districts are shaded in these colors on the school district map on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.

"We are entering into a tough season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said in a news release Thursday. "If we do not do the right thing, we are putting other Arkansans, including our loved ones, at great risk. We must act responsibly: Wash hands often, keep at least 6 feet away from people who do not live in your home when possible, and wear a mask in any public place where maintaining distance is not possible."

Rates of new known infections in school districts across the state, as well as counts of cumulative and new infections, are tracked on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page. Rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five infections, to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.

As of Monday, the following 94 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 0.5% of the population, over the previous 14 days. An asterisk denotes a district that entered the list this week.

Alma

Alpena

Armorel

Atkins

Barton-Lexa

Bauxite

Bearden

Benton

Bergman

Berryville

Booneville

Bradford

Brookland — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.

Buffalo Island Central — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.

Camden Fairview*

Cedar Ridge

Clarendon

Cleveland County

Corning — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.

Crossett*

Cutter-Morning Star

Dardanelle

Dermott — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.

Drew Central*

Earle

Fayetteville

Flippin

Fordyce

Fort Smith

Gosnell

Green Forest

Greene County Tech

Gurdon

Hamburg

Hampton

Harmony Grove (Clark, Dallas, and Ouachita Counties)

Harrisburg*

Harrison

Hermitage*

Hoxie*

Jackson County

Jasper

Jonesboro

Kirby*

Lakeside

Lawrence County

Magnolia

Malvern

Manila

Marmaduke — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.

Marvell*

McGehee

Mena

Midland*

Monticello* — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.

Mount Ida*

Mountain Home

Mt. Vernon/Enola

Nemo Vista

Nettleton

Newport*

Omaha*

Ouachita River

Ozark Mountain

Ozark*

Paragould — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.

Paris

Piggott

Poyen*

Prairie Grove

Prescott

Rector

Riverside

Riverview

Russellville

Salem

Searcy

Sheridan

Sloan-Hendrix

South Conway County

South Side*

Springdale

Star City*

Trumann

Valley Springs

Valley View

Viola

Waldron

Warren*

Westside Consolidated

White County Central

White Hall

Wynne

Yellville-Summit

The following 41 districts were in the red or purple zone a week earlier but have dropped below that level this week:

Ashdown

Bay

Beebe

Blytheville

Bryant

Carlisle

Cave City

Cedarville

Cossatot River

Cotter

County Line

Cross County

Danville

DeWitt

England

Greenwood

Guy-Perkins

Harmony Grove (Saline County)

Hector

Highland

Hillcrest

Hope

Horatio

Izard County Consolidated

Lake Hamilton

Lincoln

Magnet Cove

Mammoth Spring

Marion

Marked Tree

Mulberry/Pleasant View

Osceola

Ouachita

Pocahontas

Pottsville

Rose Bud

Scranton

South Pike County

Van Buren

West Fork

Western Yell County

ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy, and collaborative program development.