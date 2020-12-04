There are now 94 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 117 a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Wednesday. Eighteen school districts were added to the list this week, and 76 remained on the list.
ACHI also found that seven districts had more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents: Brookland, Buffalo Island Central, Corning, Dermott, Marmaduke, Monticello, and Paragould. This is down from eight districts a week earlier. Five of the districts are in Northeast Arkansas and two are in Southeast Arkansas.
ACHI identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.
ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "red zone" and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the "purple zone." The districts are shaded in these colors on the school district map on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.
"We are entering into a tough season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said in a news release Thursday. "If we do not do the right thing, we are putting other Arkansans, including our loved ones, at great risk. We must act responsibly: Wash hands often, keep at least 6 feet away from people who do not live in your home when possible, and wear a mask in any public place where maintaining distance is not possible."
Rates of new known infections in school districts across the state, as well as counts of cumulative and new infections, are tracked on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page. Rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five infections, to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.
As of Monday, the following 94 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 0.5% of the population, over the previous 14 days. An asterisk denotes a district that entered the list this week.
Alma
Alpena
Armorel
Atkins
Barton-Lexa
Bauxite
Bearden
Benton
Bergman
Berryville
Booneville
Bradford
Brookland — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.
Buffalo Island Central — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.
Camden Fairview*
Cedar Ridge
Clarendon
Cleveland County
Corning — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.
Crossett*
Cutter-Morning Star
Dardanelle
Dermott — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.
Drew Central*
Earle
Fayetteville
Flippin
Fordyce
Fort Smith
Gosnell
Green Forest
Greene County Tech
Gurdon
Hamburg
Hampton
Harmony Grove (Clark, Dallas, and Ouachita Counties)
Harrisburg*
Harrison
Hermitage*
Hoxie*
Jackson County
Jasper
Jonesboro
Kirby*
Lakeside
Lawrence County
Magnolia
Malvern
Manila
Marmaduke — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.
Marvell*
McGehee
Mena
Midland*
Monticello* — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.
Mount Ida*
Mountain Home
Mt. Vernon/Enola
Nemo Vista
Nettleton
Newport*
Omaha*
Ouachita River
Ozark Mountain
Ozark*
Paragould — rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents.
Paris
Piggott
Poyen*
Prairie Grove
Prescott
Rector
Riverside
Riverview
Russellville
Salem
Searcy
Sheridan
Sloan-Hendrix
South Conway County
South Side*
Springdale
Star City*
Trumann
Valley Springs
Valley View
Viola
Waldron
Warren*
Westside Consolidated
White County Central
White Hall
Wynne
Yellville-Summit
The following 41 districts were in the red or purple zone a week earlier but have dropped below that level this week:
Ashdown
Bay
Beebe
Blytheville
Bryant
Carlisle
Cave City
Cedarville
Cossatot River
Cotter
County Line
Cross County
Danville
DeWitt
England
Greenwood
Guy-Perkins
Harmony Grove (Saline County)
Hector
Highland
Hillcrest
Hope
Horatio
Izard County Consolidated
Lake Hamilton
Lincoln
Magnet Cove
Mammoth Spring
Marion
Marked Tree
Mulberry/Pleasant View
Osceola
Ouachita
Pocahontas
Pottsville
Rose Bud
Scranton
South Pike County
Van Buren
West Fork
Western Yell County
ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy, and collaborative program development.