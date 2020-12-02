In a called board meeting Monday night, the Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) Board of Education voted to approve a 2.5 year employment contract set to begin on December 31, 2020, for FSPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski. With the contract in place, the board authorizes Morawski to conduct the business of the district from Dec. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, under the delegated authority of Dr. Doug Brubaker as his contract with FSPS comes to its end.

With a motion from board member Dalton Person and second from board member Talicia Richardson, the Board voted 7-0 to "Move for the Board and Dr. Morawski to enter into the contract presented outlining the compensation, terms, conditions, performance metrics, and professional services to be rendered by Dr. Morawski for the Fort Smith Public School District as an employee of the District with an amendment for the effective date to be December 31, 2020, through June 30, 2023." Morawski’s salary is set at $215,000 mirroring the current superintendent contract.

Morawski, who was named as superintendent succeeding Brubaker on November 10, has served as FSPS Deputy Superintendent since July 2018. He has worked in public education for more than 20 years. During that time, he has held a variety of roles, including deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, chief operations officer, and director. In Fort Smith, he has been part of the leadership team for the Strategic Planning process, Citizens Millage Committee, Citizens Capital Improvement Program Advisory Committee, and other initiatives.

In addition to his administrative work, Morawski has achieved multiple certifications and awards. This year, he is participating in the Chamber's Leadership Fort Smith program. In 2019, he earned a Level 1 Certification as a Curriculum Auditor. He also completed the National Aspiring Superintendent's Academy through American Association of School Administrators in February of this year. In 2012, he was honored as a Health Care Hero by the Fort Worth Business Press for a school district health initiative.

Morawski has been married to his wife, Dr. Courtney Morawski, for 21 years. His family also includes two boys — Jackson, a senior at Southside High School, and Lane, a sophomore at Southside High School.

Morawski has contributed to the success of several milestone projects during his tenure with the district.

The Board of Education approved the district’s five-year Vision 2023 Strategic Plan in December 2017. This was a collaborative effort and process that was designed by more than 200 educators, students, parents and community leaders.The Vision 2023 Strategic Plan provided the framework for the Vision 2023 Citizens Committee to research and outline capital improvement priorities. They recommended the need for a millage increase valued at more than $121 million. The Board agreed and called for the election in March 2018.In May 2018, citizens of Fort Smith and Barling voted 62% to 38% to approve a 5.558 millage increase focused on safety and enhanced instructional opportunities for all district students. This was the first successful millage election in 31 years.All students at all levels have a Chromebook that they can take home. While the original project plan did not anticipate the COVID pandemic, these devices have ensured that all children can learn at home should circumstances demand a 100% pivot to remote learning.As the district nears its half-way point in both the Vision 2023 Strategic and Capital Improvements Program plans, construction projects are progressing steadily and remain within established budgetary parameters. Instructional opportunities remain focused by Vision 2023 Goals including Career Planning, Instruction, Learning Environment/Facilities, Staffing, Technology, Equity and Wellness.