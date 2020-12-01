By LEWIS DELAVAN / Staff writer



Despite challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, several departments of the the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association are enjoying increased revenue over 2019.

Administration, public safety, public utilities, community marketing, lakes and golf are seeing more revenue.

Controller Coreena Fetterhoff told the POA Board of Directors that decreases for food and beverage, innovation and recreation departments were anticipated because of the pandemic.

Marketing expenses rose because of new marketing solutions and advertising. Total net revenue is 94% of budget and $173,000 more than 2019.

Long-term debt decreased by 382,000 as of Oct. 31, compared to the 1st 9 months of 2019.

“We have excluded the $3.1 million Payroll Protection Program loan and the $100,000 Arkansas grant as these will be converted to grant income,” she told the board. “The current debt ratios, cash balance and projected operating results demonstrate Hot Springs Village’s ability to meet the related debt service obligations for 2020.”

The federal PPP loan was received in late April.

Security deposits are up, directly related to the $58,000 balance of the new golf cash cards.

More key year-to-date stats: 57 new-home permits; 109 completed Discovery packages, with 17 conversion as of Oct. 31. The overall conversion rate for Discovery packages is 14.1%. 13 POA lots were sold as of that date.