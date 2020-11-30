The Mercy Health Foundation’s Social Media Giving Campaign is underway.

The foundation’s charity campaign, dubbed "SnowBall Effect," is an opportunity for businesses and individuals to provide support for Mercy services that greatly impact local residents.

The Mercy Health Foundation supports patients at every stage of life, from providing life-saving equipment for our tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to helping low-income seniors maintain their independence through medical alert technology. The mission states, "As the Sisters of Mercy before us, we bring to life the healing ministry of Jesus through our compassionate care and exceptional service."

This year, proceeds from the SnowBall Effect campaign will benefit four service areas at Mercy Fort Smith: neurosurgery, cardiology, behavioral health and neonatal air transport. In Northwest Arkansas, proceeds will benefit cardiology, urology, robotics and orthopedic surgery, pharmacy residency program and women’s and children’s programs. In addition, donors may choose to make a contribution to the area of greatest need.

All proceeds stay in the areas served by Mercy Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Fort Smith to help provide care for local residents.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are now available. Individuals are invited to participate in the campaign beginning Dec. 4 by visiting mercyhealthfoundation.net/FTSM-SnowBall in Fort Smith or mercyhealthfoundation.net/NWA-SnowBall in Northwest Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas campaign continues through Dec. 18, while the Fort Smith campaign concludes Jan. 23.

"This pandemic hasn’t changed what Mercy does. We have a long-standing commitment to our community and continued to show up to do the important health care work, day in and day out," said Mercy Health Foundation Board Chairman Sara Goodwin with Goodwin & Goodwin Inc. of Fort Smith. "If anything, our current circumstances have only made it more clear just how important that work is."

Latreice Watkins, executive vice president of consumables for Walmart, agreed, saying, "We are fortunate to have Mercy to rely on in good times and in times of need. Partnering together to serve the health care needs of Northwest Arkansas helps to advance the quality of life in the region."

More information about donation opportunities in Fort Smith can be found at mercyhealthfoundation.net/FTSM-Snowball, or by calling 479-314-1133. In Northwest Arkansas, visit mercyhealthfoundation.net/NWA-SnowBall or call 479-338-2990.