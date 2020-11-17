Hot Springs Village Police Department made an arrest for domestic battery.



Oct. 16

A reported disturbance on Juego Way at 1:41 p.m. turned out to be a friend who had surprised a resident. The report said the friends embraced and everyone was talking. There was no fight or disturbance.

A red Jeep reportedly tailgated in Glazier Peau Gate at 3:02 p.m.



Oct. 17

An officer saw a medium sized black dog, with some white underneath, loose near the DeSoto Boulevard/Ponce de Leon Drive around 7:15 a.m. It eluded capture at the time.

At 8 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the Balboa Dam area in reference to an animal complaint. A German shepherd was walking in the area and was last seen walking west on the dam.

A Lake DeSoto area resident told police a man had threatened to burn down her house, and he walked off. She wanted police to let him know he is not welcome back. She had welcomed a man known to her as “Jay” to her home in the evening hours of Oct. 16. She said he threatened to burn her house the next morning, so she wanted him to leave. She did not want to pursue charges. A man matching the description flagged down the officer. He said he met a woman while walking near Hot Springs on Oct. 16 and she needed a ride home. He soon offered her a ride to her Village home, and she invited him to stay, promising him a ride home the next day. He said she awoke him this morning, accusing him of trying to burn down her house, so he left and then walked off. He was then escorted off Village property and told she did not want him back at her home and he was not permitted to be inside the Village -- unless he is a member or an invited guest.

A 911 hangup call at 3:05 p.m. from Elcano Drive occurred after the caller’s smartwatch dialed 911 in error.

Two Animal Welfare League traps set for an Arias Way cat caught a raccoon and a possum. An officer released both and reset the traps.

After a report of children riding in the back of a pickup truck on the dam side of Balboa Beach, an officer told the driver not to allow his children to ride in the back for safety reasons. The driver apologized. While once a common practice, state law now forbids riding in the bed of a pickup.

After a 4:38 p.m. report of a man and woman walking around an under-construction home during the past 3 days, the 2 refused to give their names. The man told the officer “the only reason police were called was because of his race.” The couple said they were thinking of buying the lot and they were walking the property line.

Police spoke to a Barcelona Lane dog owner about a barking complaint.

A patroling officer asked an urban deer hunter at 6:57 p.m. to move his truck further off the road. It was parked in the area of Barcelona Road and Malaga Way.

An East Gate staff member expressed concern at 11:56 p.m. that an orange Jeep that had been denied entry several minutes earlier was still parked at the gate. The driver did not have proper paperwork. While an officer was en route, the Jeep left the area.



Oct. 18

A dog found near Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church on Balearic Road was taken to the animal shelter. It weighed about 40 lbs, and was black with a white stripe on its chest.

A patient at a Cordoba Center medical clinic who was sitting in his car said he was unable to drive after taking medicine, and was waiting on his wife, who soon arrived.

A young male reportedly approached a woman at 9:20 p.m. in the Arias Way area and asked to pet her dog. The officer found a man matching the description on Magda Lane at Arias Way, and he said he was taking a walk after having an argument with his girlfriend. She came and picked him up.



Oct. 19

Police responded to a noise complaint at Los Lagos at 12:41 a.m. A woman apologized, saying she did not realize the music was too loud.

An officer checked on a traffic backup at the East Gate at 7:06 a.m. He maintained traffic control until an East Gate employee arrived.

A Labrador mix has been coming to the DeSoto Club for several months.

A Villager said she received a scam offer via mail.

Another Villager reported that a fraudulent unemployment report had been filed in their name.

A complainant said his son has been sending harassing texts.

An officer spoke to a Cedar Creek Trail user who had an unleashed dog.



Oct. 20

After a 3:28 a.m. disturbance at a Garland County residence, Misty Guerin, 52, Alicante Lane, was arrested for 3rd-degree domestic battery and was taken to Garland County jail. She pleaded not guilty, and a trial was set for Nov. 19.



