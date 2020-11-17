In an effort to keep Hot Springs healthy and to still continue to support the local area Food Bank, the Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Lauray’s the Diamond Center and KLAZ radio, have reimagined Ice on Ice this year to ensure a safe environment for everyone. The event will be held Dec. 3.

Instead of 1 large venue to host all attendees, they are breaking the crowd into smaller venues at local area restaurants. This will also support these restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic.

There are 7 restaurant experiences to choose from with each restaurant having a different reservation price. These restaurant experiences are listed on www.hotspringschamber.com/ice.

The reservation price includes your complete dining experience including tax and gratuity, entertainment and an ice cube that will have either a half-carat diamond or a half-carat cubic zirconium located inside the cube. The price does not include alcohol sales this year. Restaurants will be offering drink specials.

The reservation price also includes a donation to the Project Hope Food Bank to help those in the community this holiday season who are food insecure.

Lauray’s the Diamond Center is giving away a half-carat diamond at each location which means the odds of winning a diamond have almost doubled than in previous years.

Reservations are made at www.hotspringschamber.com/ice by clicking on the chosen restaurant experience. Restaurants are asking that groups make 1 reservation in order to ensure a correct and safe seating arrangement. Reservations must be made by Nov. 30.

“We are excited to be able to safely continue with the event this year and partner with local restaurants who have suffered financially from the pandemic. Each restaurant is so excited to host and have carefully designed a wonderful evening with multi-course gourmet dinner and entertainment for the Ice patrons,” said Betsy Atkins, Greater Hot Springs Chamber vice president.

Every restaurant is following Centers for Disease Control and State of Arkansas directives for safety, including seating capacity will be reduced to be in line with these directives, seating will be adjusted to maintain 6 feet between occupied seats at adjacent tables and all staff who come in contact with patrons will wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth. Gloves will be used during food preparation.

This year, table sponsorships are available. The table sponsorships include 8 seats to the restaurants chosen, and recognition in the electronic media leading up the event as well as on site recognition at the restaurants. It could be a great opportunity for a smaller and safe company Christmas celebration.

Sponsors for the event include Lauray’s the Diamond Center and 105.9 – KLAZ.

For more information, contact Betsy Atkins at 501-321-1700 or betsy.atkins@growinghotsprings.com.



