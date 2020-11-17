Hot Springs Village Women’s Golf Association along with additional help from men’s groups, held their annual Golf Super Sale.

Donated lightly used clubs, bags, clothing, equipment, shoes and novelties were offered at low prices with all proceeds amounting to $6,298 going to CHI St. Vincent Foundation for cancer research.

The Balboa Pavilion was busy and admitting was in step with COVID-19 precautions. Lines formed early on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the number of shoppers entering and leaving was closely monitored.



