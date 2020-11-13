Jill Bongiorno, 76, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away Nov. 6, 2020. She was born May 8, 1944 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of Gladys and Leonard Scheyer. Survivors include her loving husband, Joey; her sister, Lynne Feinberg (Jay); her son, Jeffrey Loeser (Cathy); and grandchildren, Madison and Jordan Loeser.

An avid pet lover, Jill always wanted to help any animal in need. People were drawn to her outgoing personality, and she left an impression on those she met. The pride she felt for her family was evident to all who knew her.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be forever missed by her family and many friends. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be announced at a future date when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Jill Bongiorno to the Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League Inc. P.O. Box 8032, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910-8032 (https://hsvawl.org/) or the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com