Terry Morawski, the deputy superintendent in Fort Smith Public Schools since July 2018, was selected Tuesday night by the Board of Education to succeed Doug Brubaker in early 2021.

Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent Doug Brubaker was selected as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent of Texarkana Independent School District in Texas. He accepted the position. Brubaker has been the superintendent in Fort Smith since January 2017.

The decisions to accept the termination of Brubaker’s contract and offer the position to Morawski were both unanimous from the school board.

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected to be the next superintendent of Fort Smith Public Schools," Morawski said. "Everything is in place for FSPS to shine for many years to come."

The new superintendent said he hopes to continue the Vision 2023 plan and push FSPS to be a pillar of excellence.

Morawski will begin his term as superintendent in early January 2021. A contract will be negotiated at that time, the school board noted in a news release. He has worked in public education for more than 20 years. During that time, he has held a administrative roles and served as part of the leadership team for the Strategic Planning process, Citizens Millage Committee, and Citizens Capital Improvement Program Advisory Committee.