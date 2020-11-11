US Senator Tom Cotton has issued a special message for Hot Springs Village veterans, acknowledging the significance of the Village's memorial.

Cotton, himself a veteran, noted that memorial is a "lasting reminder of Arkansas' contribution to the armed forces."

He specifically mentions the Walk of Honor, which recognizes those who "accepted great hardship and danger" defending the United States.

The Hot Springs Village Veterans Memorial Foundation recently completed a $16,000 renovation on the memorial, which had been affected by weather and aging.