LITTLE ROCK – The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced the statewide launch of its first-ever illustrated children’s book “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery.” Families and children from across the state can now access the free book both online and at local community and public school libraries.

In “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery,” readers follow KAB mascot character Otto the Otter along with his new crew of litter-fighting friends during his journey across Arkansas. The team joins forces to solve the mystery of who or what is destroying the environment, one piece of litter at a time.

“It is our mission to empower children to get involved at a young age with local and state beautification efforts,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB. “We hope that our new children’s book serves as a fun, exciting outlet to encourage children to participate and help teachers find unique ways to demonstrate the importance of preventing litter and encouraging recycling.”

“Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery” was written and illustrated by Ron Wolfe, cartoonist and features writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Printed copies of the book are now available at various public and school libraries across Arkansas, and the digital version is available online at KeepArkansasBeautiful.com/for-kids/classroom-resources/.