OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma Democrat elected Tuesday will make history as the first Muslim in the Oklahoma Legislature and the first nonbinary legislator in America.

Progressive community organizer Mauree Turner won their race in House District 88 and will break barriers in Oklahoma's statehouse.

Turner took more than 71 percent of the votes in Oklahoma’s 88th congressional district, which includes Oklahoma City, beating out Republican candidate Kelly Barlean, a retired attorney.

Asked about the victory, Turner, 27, said it was hard to describe what the feeling.

"For me, this means a lot," Turner said. "I have lived my whole life in the margins."

Prior to their campaign, Turner worked as the regional field director for the American Civil Liberties Union’s Campaign for Smart Justice.

Turner is nonbinary, meaning their gender identity is not strictly male or female. Turner is also Black and queer.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund said Turner is the first openly nonbinary person elected to a state legislature. There are only five openly LGBTQ elected officials currently serving in Oklahoma, the group said in a news release.

Growing up, Turner said they struggled with being different from other kids their age. But they're hopeful that the new position will allow them to serve as as a role model to the next generation of Oklahomans.

"As a child, I honestly remember having conversations with my mom where I thought that things would just be better if I was white, or if I was just different in some way, shape or form," Turner said. "So, it means a lot to be able to provide that visibility for other folks."

Turner was raised in a Muslim and Baptist household, and is a member of the Masjid Mu’Min mosque in Oklahoma City.

Turner's win will allow the Muslim community to see someone who is openly and visibly Muslim in elected office, said Lani Habrock, government affairs director for the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

