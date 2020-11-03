Hot Springs Village Police Department picked up a parole absconder, arrested a burglary suspect after a scuffle (see page 2A) and picked up a woman on a felony warrant.

One Villager reportedly took his dog from the animal shelter without permission.

Another Villager admitted punching a large dog in the face at DeSoto Dog Park.

A scam victim lost money, and other scams were reported.



Oct. 4

Parole absconder Brandon Morgan Jones, 35, was picked up after a 3:36 p.m call at a Lake Segovia home. A woman sitting in the truck that Jones drove up in denied knowing him, and was told she was sitting in the truck he had driven. Jones was found lying on a downstairs couch, and was taken into custody without incident. A small amount of cannabis in his pocket was seized and later destroyed. Jones later returned to the same home, and was charged with criminal trespassing, and a no-contact order was issued. He failed to appear for an Oct. 26 hearing, and a failure-to-appear warrant was issued. The passenger, Tarah Kandiss Davis, 26, Hot Springs, was picked up on a Garland County warrant for violating terms of her release. 2 glass pipes were found in her purse, along with a syringe that appeared to be filled with blood and a bag with 0.6 grams of a white crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class C felonies.

An animal control officer told police that a dog was taken from the shelter, apparently by its owner. An officer placed the dog in a kennel on Oct. 1. The dog’s owner was told he must make arrangements to pick up his dog and pay a fee, and he agreed to call before arriving. A witness later saw the owner enter the shelter and leave with his dog, but did not question the situation as she thought everything had been worked out for its release.

After a 911 hangup call at 7:57 p.m., where the caller said “please hurry, please,” but gave no more information, police went to a Medina Way home, where 3 people denied knowledge of the call, but a woman said it might have been her boyfriend. While on scene, the man called 911 from another Medina Way home, saying he feared 2 men who were at the first home. LifeNet checked him and he declined transport, but later requested transport and was taken to a Hot Springs hospital. The owner of the first home later told police the man had knocked on his door, saying people were trying to get him, and he was allowed to go to the basement.



Oct. 5

After an animal complaint in the Forjador Lane area at 9:09 a.m., an officer found a boxer on a long lead at a construction site. The owner said he had allowed the dog to run loose briefly, and was told of the leash law.

An officer checked on a work truck parked on Adoracion Point after a complaint that it was in the road and had not been moved for several days. It was parked on private property. The complainant said there was no sticker on the truck, but was told a decal is not required as long as one properly checks in.

At the request of Arkansas State Police, an officer went to San Mateo Place to tell the resident the ASP had recovered his golf cart and trailer. The owner said the golf cart and trailer were not stolen but that he had trailer problems and would recover the property within a day.

The fire department responded to a report of a Castano Way kitchen fire. Police directed traffic at the scene after a 4:39 p.m. call.

A Villager told police a female called, pretending to be her granddaughter, saying she had rear-ended a vehicle driven by a pregnant woman, who subsequently lost her unborn child. The caller said he was being charged with a felony because of the child’s death. A man got on the phone, saying he was the father of a friend of the granddaughter, and had worked out a deal for police to drop the felony charge, saying $14,000 in cash bond was required. The Villager said she could pay only $8,000, and the man said he could cover the rest. The would-be victim then told the man she knew it was a scam, and the man hung up.

A caller reported hearing a loud crash-like sound at 8:57 p.m. in the area of Calella and Santa Maria roads, with a loud alarm afterward. Police found an overturned Toyota 4Runner in Calella’s west ditch, with the driver lying 10 feet from the vehicle. He had multiple facial cuts and complained of back injuries. LifeNet took him to the West Gate, where an air ambulance took him to CHI St. Vincent-Hot Springs. He had been westbound on Santa Maria, failed to stop at the intersection and ended in the ditch, 62 feet from the road. Damage: $10,000.

After a barking dog complaint at 11:26 p.m., police spoke to the Dulzura Lane dog’s owner. It had broken its chain and became caught on a neighbor’s back steps.

An officer went to an Opalo Place home at 1:51 a.m. after a man called 911 to ask if COVID-19 is real, and express other issues. He said he had not intended for an officer to be sent to his home, and said he did not need help.



Oct. 6

A westbound vehicle collided with a deer on DeSoto Boulevard just west of Diamante Boulevard at around 7 a.m. The deer ran from the south. No damage estimate was available.

An officer saw a light brown German shepherd running loose in the Encantado neighborhood.

At 5:30 p.m. an officer went to Jabali Way, where a man said his panic alarm had been activated when he changed the battery.

After waiting behind a northbound Nissan Altima that reportedly kept changing turn signals while in the Carmona Road left turn lane at DeSoto Boulevard, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado finally decided “after a couple of minutes” to pass and turn left onto DeSoto, pulling in front of a westbound Pontiac Vibe at 5:34 p.m. The Pontiac’s driver complained of chest pain and was evaluated by LifeNet, but was not transported. The pickup’s driver was cited for failure to yield and expired vehicle registration. Combined damage: $1,000.

After a 5:54 p.m. noise complaint, an officer heard loud music upon arriving at Arias Way, and told the resident that due to it disturbing her neighbors and violating the Garland County Noise Ordinance, if she continued to play high volume music, she would be cited.

A La Vista Lane reported a possible burglary at 9:02 p.m., but police found 2 men who recently bought the home. They were breaking up old tile during remodeling, and said they would work in another part of the house.



Oct. 7

The owner of a Sergio Way lot said a potential buyer had placed a “for sale” sign on his lot and cut trees without permission. The potential buyer was supposed to have sent a warranty deed, but when it was not received, the owner arranged to sell to a second buyer. The warranty deed finally arrived, but the owner said he did not sign it and was selling to the second buyer, and did not want the first buyer on the lot.

Police stopped a Black Toyota Tacoma pickup on DeSoto Boulevard at 8:14 p.m., as the license plate was registered to a white Tacoma. The report said it appeared to have been spray painted. The driver said it had been a white truck, but it had been stolen and spray painted. A female passenger was picked up on a misdemeanor Garland County warrant, and taken to jail. The driver was told to contact the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Division to have the truck’s color changed, to prevent future stops about the color.

A dog was reportedly loose on Alina Lane at 9 p.m. An officer found a woman walking a similar dog on a leash, and she said her dog had been secured all day.



Oct. 8

A woman who had been denied access at the West Gate was told to park by the office to wait for a call, but she reportedly turned around and was driving the wrong direction at 8:51 a.m., when a guard stopped her. She later denied driving in the wrong lane, but said she had been over the line. She was called in and was given a 1-day pass.

A black truck and a Jeep reportedly entered through the Danville Gate exit side at 11:48 a.m. No further description was available. A responding officer saw 3 Black trucks and no Jeeps on Balearic Road, and could not determine if any of the trucks had entered improperly.

A Villager received a scam email in her spam folder, claiming to be from Norton utilities. It said $449 was about to be debited, and she needed to call customer service. She spoke to a man with a foreign accent who said his name was Evan Taylor and that she must fill out a form to stop the payment.

After a traffic stop on a Buick Encore for having a headlamp out at 10:03 p.m., the driver was picked up on 2 misdemeanor Garland County warrants, 1 for failure to appear and 1 for failure to pay. He was charged with driving on a suspended license, and was taken to Garland County jail. A relative came and picked up the SUV.

Oct. 9

Two dogs were howling in a Sierra Drive garage around 12:20 a.m., and the owner said he would take them inside for the night.

A man who had been parked on Nisa Lane walked out of woods with a fishing pole after 10:30 a.m., saying he had been fishing in the Saline River. He was told he could not park or cross private property without permission.

A Villager said someone fraudulently attempted to get unemployment benefits, using her maiden name.

An officer enticed a small brown bird in an Alta Way home to land on his hand after an 8:32 p.m. call, and released it outside.



Oct. 10

After a 911 hang up call at 12:50 a.m., a Daganza Place resident said he had accidentally dialed 911.

The East Gate closed on a rental box truck at 2:47 a.m. Damage: $100 truck; $50 gate

An Ostento Way resident reported hearing a gunshot at 10:44 a.m.

Police saw a loose dog on Pizarro Drive, and left a business card for the owner to contact the department.

A scam victim bought $500 in Best Buy gift cards and gave the number to a man with a Middle Eastern accent. The victim said he received an email saying he owed more than $1,000 for an Amazon order that he did not make.



Oct. 11

After a 10:54 a.m. report of a boat parked at Cortez Beach, which is now private property, it was found at DeSoto Beach. The owner soon drove up, saying his boat had broken loose and he was retrieving it.

A man walking on the DeSoto Spillway Trail at 11:30 a.m. found a plastic bin with a mother dog and 7 puppies, which were taken to the animal shelter.

A blue Toyota 4Runner reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 12:40 p.m.

A woman smacked a dog in the head on DeSoto Dog Park’s large-dog side around 2 p.m. after she complained the 2 men were not controlling their dog properly. She also started taking pictures of the men, which made them uncomfortable. The complainants said this was not the first time the woman had complained about the dog, and said they would seek charges if she hit the dog again. They said their dog made no move against her or her dog, and she became angry when it would not move as she wished. Contacted by phone, the woman said the dog cornered her, she felt the men were doing nothing about it, and she would hit it again if it were out of control. When told the owners would seek charges, she said she would use Mace next time.

A company van reportedly ran over a green traffic cone at the West Gate at 10:30 p.m, dragging it to the intersection of Lanjeta Lane and Barcelona Road. An officer found it while patrolling and took it back to the gate.



Oct. 12

A van was reportedly parked in an RV parking space for 2 days without paying. An officer drove to the registered owner’s home, but was unable to immediately make contact.

Another Villager reported that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in her name.

A Property Owners’ Association truck parked on Asturias Way rolled down a hill and struck a tree at 2:34 p.m. The driver and passenger had gotten out to read a water meter. The Nissan Frontier had an estimated $5,000 damage.

Neighbors of an Arias Way woman say she had harassed them 5 times since she was arrested on June 26 for harassment. A no-contact order was issued in June. The woman reportedly yells obscenities and plays extremely loud music to harass the neighbor. The complainants showed police a video of the woman's actions. The neighbors have cut trees, which upset the woman.

After a report of a Ram pickup driving all over the road in the area of West Villena and Barcelona Road around 5:35 p.m., an officer saw it fail to come to a full stop at a stop sign. The driver did not appear to be impaired, and was issued a warning for failing to stop.

An officer moved a decomposed deer from Acambaro Place.

A deer died on DeSoto Boulevard beside the Ponce de Leon Center when it collided with an eastbound Cadillac around 5:32 p.m. Damage: $200.

A complainant told police there had been the sound of wood being knocked over, with a metallic sound and a light in the woods, at 11:21 p.m. near West Villena Drive. An officer searched the area, but found no sign of foul play.



Oct. 13

An intoxicated man sitting in a pickup truck on Encantado Way around midnight said people were trying to get him, but witnesses said nothing had happened. One said after he and the man had driven to a Benton grocery store to buy ice for beer the man had brought to the home, the complainant became agitated on the way back and ripped the rear-view mirror off, and threw items out the window. The complainant was told he could not drive away, and received a courtesy ride to an area motel.