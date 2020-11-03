In the only state debate for a U.S. Senate race in Arkansas, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton did not attend. But that didn’t keep him from winning the race, even if it might have hurt his numbers.

Libertarian challenger Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., held 33.5% of the vote as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael Kalagias, Libertarian chair of Benton County, said Harrington was on track to get the highest percentage for a Libertarian in a contested race.

Cotton told the Times Record, "Serving Arkansas is the greatest honor of my life. I’m grateful to be re-elected, and I will keep fighting for Arkansas values in the Senate."