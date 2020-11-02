Ballet Arkansas is seeking visual art submissions from k-12 students for exhibition as part of the newly-created Ballet Arkansas Winter Art Exhibition! Students may submit a single work (past or present) that is inspired by or emphasizes movement or dance, in one of the disciplines listed below. Students may select any theme of their choosing.

All entries submitted in the allowable media formats shall be displayed online at www.balletarkansas.org for the full month of December, and noteworthy submissions will be displayed weekly on the Ballet Arkansas Facebook cover page and on social media. Three winners (k-2nd | 3rd-6th | 7th-12th) shall be selected on January 1, 2021, and each shall be awarded a commission to design an element of the Ballet Arkansas 21/22 seasonal promotional materials. A single Grand Prize winner shall be selected from the three and shall receive a $100.00 scholarship to the Arkansas Art Center Museum School. Ballet Arkansas shall not monetize any artist's entry, and all artworks shall be displayed within the parameters of the Winter Art Exhibition.

TIMELINE

Submission Process Begins - November 1, 2020

Submission Closed - November 25, 2020

Adjudication - December 1 - 30, 2020

Announcement of winners and grand prize winner - January 1, 2021

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS K-12 student residing in Pulaski, Jefferson, Faulkner, Lonoke, Grant, Saline, Hot Springs, Perry, Conway, White, Cleburne, Van Buren, Garland, or Pope Counties, Arkansas Approval of parent/legal guardian to participate Ability to submit digital content in one of the accepted digital formats Students may only submit works of their sole creation, and may not submit works by other artists or collaborators. All participants/legal guardians must sign a photo release, so Ballet Arkansas shall have the right to display each artist's submission in accordance with the rules and regulations of the exhibition. ACCEPTED ART DISCIPLINES

Drawing, Painting, Sculpture, Ceramics, Woodworking, Photography

ACCEPTED DIGITAL FORMATS

JPG, PNG, PDF

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS Entries shall be submitted to education@balletarkansas.org for consideration, subject line "Winter Art Exhibition Entry - Artist Name" In the email, please include the title of work submitted School attended and grade Art medium of work submitted and materials used Email address of parent/legal guardian of artist

Questions, and non-digital artwork coordination may be referred to education@balletarkansas.org.