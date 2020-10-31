Former presidential candidate Mosie Boyd hosted a virtual town hall on Thursday night for candidates running for local offices such as the 3rd Congressional District, state legislator and justice of the peace.

The first to talk were the three candidates for the 3rd Congressional District, Libertarian Michael Kalagias, Democrat Celeste Williams and Republican Congressman Steve Womack.

Kalagias is a retired school teacher and Navy veteran who currently serves as a volunteer fireman. His major platform is to reduce government spending to pay off the national debt. Kalagias also believes government regulations are holding response efforts back. Boyd asked when he would be willing to put country over party and his response was "immediately."

Williams expressed excitement at the growth she has seen in the River Valley from "revitalizing downtown" to "growing our health sector and university system." She has been a nurse for 24 years and has spent time as a teacher. A large part of Williams’ platform is to have an "everyday American" in Congress and to have a voice in government. Williams also spoke about American Exceptionalism and what makes America special.

Womack is the current representative for the 3rd Congressional District and started his time with the importance of government work and thanking candidates for being willing to do that work. He continued on to talk about his goal to be "a champion for your values" in the River Valley. Womack relied on his record to speak for him.

When asked how they would work across the aisle, Kalagias stated that as a Libertarian, he would not have the history of needing to cross the aisle and this would make it easier for bipartisan partnership. Williams leaned on her experience as a nurse, saying that she would take the patient-centered approach to Congress, to focus on the issue rather than party affiliation. Womack again leaned on his record and his history on the Appropriations Committee and on a Budget Special Committee that worked with both sides of congress and parties.

Rita Howard Watkins, nonpartisan candidate for Circuit Court Judge, was next to speak. She briefly mentioned her 15-year history as a public defender, but focused more on herself as a person. Watkins mentioned the fact that she still holds the record for most points scored in a game at Northside High School and that she went to college on a basketball scholarship. She continued by saying the Constitution was the reason she entered into the law.

Justin Boyd, State Representative from District 77, shared his goals to work more on the opioid epidemic and criminal justice issues on the state level. His opponent, Stephen Edwards, leaned on the Libertarian idea that government has gotten too big and local control is "more efficient and less costly."

June Anteski is running as the Democratic Party candidate for the District 74 State House seat. Her big goal is the betterment of her district, she said. Anteski cited the low average income of Logan County as a reason for the lack of advancement.

Several candidates for Justice of the Peace spoke and cited the large packets of the Quorum Court and the apparent secrecy involved.

Mark McCourt, a founding member of Citizens Against Unfair Taxes, spoke against the UAFS 0.25% sales tax while Michael Barr of Friends of UAFS spoke in favor of it.