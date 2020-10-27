Substance abuse likely plays a role in 40-60% of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a pattern of assaultive and coercive behaviors including physical, sexual, and psychological attacks as well as economic coercion that adults or adolescents use against their intimate partner, according to the Arkansas Commission on Child Abuse, Rape and Domestic Violence.

The commission says it seeks to be involved in improving public policy, distribution of state funds to shelter programs, providing training on domestic violence issues and conducting other community projects.

Arkansas Act 1336 of 1995 created the commission.

Vertava Health, a chemical substance abuse treatment provider, offers references to data on its website.

Vertava offers treatment centers in Mississippi, Texas, Massachusetts and Ohio.

American Society of Addiction Medicine data shows that 20% of abusive males admit to consuming alcohol or other drug before acting aggressively toward partners.

The society says it defines “intimate partner violence” using Futures Without Violence’s description of “a pattern of assaultive and coercive behaviors that may include inflicted physical injury, psychological abuse, sexual assault, progressive social isolation, stalking, deprivation, intimidation, and threats.”

It estimates 85% of domestic violence victims are female, with women having a 5-8-times greater chance of being victimized than men.

Woman-on-woman and male-on-male violence is also an issue.

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence data shows that 1 of 2 lesbians will experience some type of domestic violence in their lives and 2 of 5 homosexual and bisexual men will as well, a rate it finds comparable to the level of domestic violence experienced by heterosexual women.

The National Resource Center on Domestic Violence says some studies have found that as many as 50% of men in batterer intervention programs have substance addiction.

Violence is 8-11 times more likely on days in which they’ve consumed alcohol.

The National Resource Center estimates that between 25-50 percent of all female victims have some sort of substance abuse issue themselves, with an additional 55-99 percent of substance-abusing women being victimized at least once in their lives.

Being abused can increase one’s risk of developing a substance addiction and developing a substance addiction can increase one’s risk of being abused, Vertava says.

National Network to End Domestic Violence, or NNEDV, offers the following information:

Physical abuse is a powerful way an abusive person gets and keeps control. It instills an environment of constant fear.

While physical abuse is well known, it may or may not be a part of an abusive relationship.

If physical abuse is present early in the relationship, it commonly gets worse.

If there is no physical abuse in the relationship, it may begin to occur when the victim is pregnant or when the victim is considering leaving the relationship.

Physical violence may include: hitting, punching, kicking, slapping, strangling, smothering, using or threatening to use weapons, shoving, interrupting your sleep, throwing things, destroying property, hurting or killing pets, and denying medical treatment.

Some form of sexual abuse is common in abusive relationships but it is often the least discussed. It can be subtle or overt. Victims may feel shame and humiliation.

Sexual abuse may include: physically forcing sex, making you feel fearful about saying no to sex, forcing sex with other partners, forcing you to participate in demeaning or degrading sexual acts, violence or name calling during sex, and denying contraception or protection from sexually transmitted diseases.

Emotional abuse occurs in all abusive relationships, NNEDV says. It allows abusive partners to obtain power and control and damage to the victim’s self esteem.

Emotional abuse often makes the victim feel like they are responsible for the abuse and to feel crazy, worthless and hopeless. NNEDV says many domestic violence survivors report that they would have rather “be hit” than endure the ongoing psychic damage of emotional abuse.

Emotional abuse can include constant criticism, name calling, “crazy making,” acting superior, minimizing the abuse or blaming you for their behavior, threatening and making you feel fearful, isolating you from family and friends, excessive jealously, accusing you of having affairs and watching where you go and who you talk to.

Financial abuse is said to be a powerful tactic of entrapping a victims in the relationship. Many victims describe it as the main reason that they stayed in an abusive relationship or went back to one, NNEDV says.

Financial abuse can include: giving you an allowance, not letting you have your own money, hiding family assets, running up debt, interfering with your job, and ruining your credit.

Domestic violence encompasses a spectrum of behaviors that abusers use to control victims

Red flags:

• Wants to move too quickly into the relationship.

• Early in the relationship flatters constantly, and seems “too good to be true.”

• Wants you all to him- or herself; insists that you stop spending time with your friends or family.

• Insists that you stop participating in hobbies or activities, quit school, or quit your job.

• Does not honor your boundaries.

• Is excessively jealous and accuses you of being unfaithful.

• Wants to know where you are all of the time and frequently calls, emails, and texts you throughout the day.

• Criticizes or puts you down; says you are crazy, stupid, and/or fat/unattractive, or that no one else would ever want or love you.

• Takes no responsibility for his or her behavior and blames others.

• Has a history of abusing others.

• Blames the entire failure of previous relationships on a former partner; for example, “My ex was totally crazy.”

• Takes your money or runs up your credit card debt.

• Rages out of control with you but can maintain composure around others.

NNEDV suggests that people who experience “red flags” in an intimate relationship should confide in a friend or seek support from a domestic violence advocate.