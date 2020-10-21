UUVC’s Insight Service welcomes Rev. Mark Walz on Sunday, Oct. 25 to address the question of compassionate community. The service will be online.

Walz is a parish minister who grew up in Houston and Dallas. He and his wife, Vivian, now reside in Hot Springs Village. They raised 3 children and their family includes 11 grandchildren.

His work as a parish minister has allowed him to become an activist for social change. He served as chaplain for the NTUUC Board (North Texas Cluster of Unitarian Universalist congregations), served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry in Austin, Texas, and has served on the Executive Council of the Dallas Chapter of the NAACP. He is the current president of the Southwest Unitarian Universalist Ministers Association. Among his passions are theater, politics and religion. He now serves the UU Village Church in Hot Springs Village.

Unitarian Universalism is a liberal religion born of Jewish and Christian traditions that encourages a wide spectrum of belief and promotes a free and responsible search for truth and meaning. Everyone is welcome.

To access the Insight Service, go to www.uuvc.org and chose “Messages and Sermons” on the home page.