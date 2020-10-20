Aware that the Hot Springs/Hot Springs Village Symphony Guild had a program for obtaining musical instruments for the local schools, Clara Nicolosi contacted Donna Toney, education vice president of the guild about a cornet she had purchased.

Nicolosi said, “I played the cornet as a precursor to the French horn in my high school years. I purchased this cornet with the thoughts of reliving my glory days. I have had the instrument for about 10 years and have not done much with it. I know that the Symphony Guild has an outreach program with the local schools and that some school age child might have the same opportunity that I did to participate in the school band.” Toney enthusiastically accepted the gift.

Toney said, “The beautiful Getzen cornet is barely used. It has been sanitized and is given in a beautiful case with all accessories, including a music book. We continue to seek donations, which will be given to the band program at Mountain Pine.”

Chris Johns, Mountain Pine band director sent a message to Toney saying, “I wanted to reach out and tell you thank you again for all that you do for our program. We continue to see growth and I know it is because we are able to provide instruments to play and this is largely because of you and the HSV Symphony Guild. Thanks again for everything.”

Toney continues to work to bring music education programs to area schools in the greater Hot Springs area. These programs include music workshops, scholarships for summer music camps and also seeking equipment for the music departments.

If anyone has an instrument they would like to donate, contact Toney at 225-247-8340.