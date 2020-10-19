The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture offers valuable information for voters during the 2020 election season.

Early voting started Monday in Arkansas. Voters must take a photo ID to the polls and "a plan to stay safe," a recent news release from the Public Policy Center states.

Tips for making a voting plan:

Identify the best time of day for you to vote. Check with your county clerk the hours for early voting in your community and consider stopping by during off-peak times.

Not feeling well? There’s still time to request an absentee ballot from your county clerk if you don’t think you’ll make it to the polls during early voting or on election day.

Know what photo ID you want to bring. If you don’t have valid photo identification, contact your county clerk for information on how to obtain a free one for voting.

Decide what you will wear. Wearing a mask is not required to vote but they are strongly encouraged. Some people may also want to wear eye protection or gloves.

Determine your voting choices ahead of time. Look at your sample ballot at www.voterview.ar-nova.org and write down your decisions. Going in prepared to cast your ballot can reduce how long you’re inside your voting location.

Prepare yourself before getting out of the car. Have your mask on and ID ready before getting into line.

Plan to wait and practice social distancing once in line. Follow polling place signage on where to stand.

Bring your own stylus or black pen. The state has purchased disposable styluses for electronic voting machines but if you have one already, bring it just in case.

Use hand sanitizer after voting if available to you.

Wash your hands as soon as possible after leaving your voting location and avoid touching your face until you do so.

Not feeling well? There’s still time to request an absentee ballot from your county clerk if you don’t think you’ll make it to the polls during early voting or on election day.