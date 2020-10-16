Early voting in Arkansas starts Monday with Election Day on Nov. 3.

Following is a list of early voting centers in Crawford County, with hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The early voting center hours for Monday, Nov. 2 will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane E., Alma

• Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut, Van Buren

Voting on Election Day will be held at these and 11 other voting centers across the county.

Election Day Voting Centers

A list of the voting centers that on Election Day includes the two early voting centers plus these locations:

• Trinity Baptist Church, 5020 U.S. 71 N., Alma

• Cedarville First Baptist, 10744 N. Highway 59, Cedarville

• Dyer Community Center, 201 Loomis Lane, Dyer

• Mountainburg First Assembly of God, 922 U.S. 71 N., Mountainburg

• Mulberry Senior Center, 406 U.S. 64, Mulberry

• Amazing Grace Assembly of God, 2020 Rena Road, Van Buren

• City Heights Methodist Church, 1002 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren

• Crawford County Extension Office, 105 West Pointer, Van Buren