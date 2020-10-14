Efforts continue to win state approval to qualify Hot Springs Village for state broadband grand funding, the Property Owners’ Association Governmental Affairs Committee heard at its October meeting.

Saline County Justice of the Peace Keith Keck, Dennis Simpson and GAC chair Greg

Jones met with the POA Finance and Budget Committee to discuss internet services in the Village.

“It’s a very difficult topic, which I think they understand it’s a very difficult topic,” Jones said

Technology can be difficult for many consumers. While options such as a wireless hotspot or other technology may exist, it requires some amount of technical knowledge.

“It’s tough for a consumer to figure this out on their own.”

While installation and support are available from suppliers including AT&T and Suddenlink, moving to self-service can be difficult for many.

“There is activity moving along with Aristotle,” Jones said.

Keck said the POA is refining its grant proposal in hope of qualifying for funding available for rural areas. Saline County won an Arkansas Broadband Office grant for areas including Crows.

Keck has sent a list of Village neighborhoods that need better service.

“This is going to be a work in progress,” Keck said.

The hardest part is that Village internet providers say they have HSV adequately covered, he says. But service is not available everywhere, sometimes not even across the road from a neighbor who has good broadband. “We know there are people out there in the Village who are not getting 25 megabits,” he said.

“We’ll continue fighting it and it’s going to be a challenge, but we have until the end of the year to try and wrestle with the state (to qualify for broadband funding),” Keck said.

Aristotle is willing to not only come into the Village and help unserved areas, but also to provide an option for areas that have service, he said. “I think that’s the hardest part -- there’s not a lot of competition.”

Little Rock-based Aristotle Unified Communications provides fixed wireless solutions,fed by fiber optic cable.

Keck said that areas along DeSoto Boulevard have great options, but the areas along north ridges, some southern areas and the Cortez area need higher speed.

Jones said the GIS mapping has helped document areas that need higher speed.

While some type of service may be available almost anywhere, such as satellite or dial-up, it may not be at broadband speeds.



