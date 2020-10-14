After seeing the theft from the S 74th Street post office drop box on the news, one Fort Smith resident reported that a check he had dropped in that mailbox had been cashed for nearly $5,400. The check was initially meant to pay a credit card bill.

The drop box on S 74th Street was one of four mailboxes broken into over the past few weeks.

The victim stated there were other checks he put in the box that have not been cashed yet, but that he would notify his bank of the fraud.

Fort Smith Police are asking anyone who suspects fraud after using one of the mailboxes in question to contact them.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is currently handling the case, but FSPD will continue to assist as needed.