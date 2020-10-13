'Meet Your Local Candidates'

A Hot Springs electrician and businessman and a retired Hot Springs Village registered nurse seek the Arkansas House District 22 seat for 2021 and 2022.

State Rep. Richard McGrew, a Republican who defeated Libertarian Judy Bowers in a March 3 special election for the right to serve this year, both hope to serve District 22 in the next 2 years.

To get to the special election, McGrew defeated Jessieville businessman Jack Wells in the Republican primary Tuesday, Dec. 10 to face Bowers in the special election to fill a vacant seat formerly held by Mickey Gates.

District 22 includes most of Hot Springs Village and covers parts of Garland and Saline counties.

McGrew owns an electrical contracting company, and Bowers served as an RN in Minnesota, before retiring and moving to the Village.

Two elections for the vacant District 22 House seat were held March 3, one to fill the remainder of Gates’ third term and one for party nominations for the 2021-22 term.

On March 3 McGrew, Wells and Richard McKiff sought the 2020 Republican nomination for the right to face Bowers in the Nov. 3 general election. Bowers was unopposed for the Libertarian nomination for both the special and general elections, and no Democrat filed.

According to their campaign websites, both McGrew and Bowers favor limited, constitutional government, and both support the Second Amendment. See separate articles below to learn more about their stated positions.

At least one other state representative serves a portion of HSV. House District 23, in the easternmost Village, includes most of Isabella Golf Course, parts of Diamante and Granada. Laney Fite, who served 4 terms as Saline County judge, is unopposed for re-election.

House District 21 includes a sliver of the Village above Cortez Golf Course, and includes few, if any, HSV homes. Marcus Richmond is the incumbent. Gates, Fite and Richmond are Republicans.

Arkansans can determine which districts they live in, from city wards and school districts to judicial, state and federal districts, through Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston’s Elections Division, at https://bit.ly/3jSoiK9 or https://www.voterview.ar- nova.org/voterview.

Voters can also print or save a PDF of an individualized sample ballot at Arkansas Voterview.