Arkansas Audubon, the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, and the Arkansas Sierra Club will be hosting the 5th annual “Arkansas Environmental Policy Summit” at the following date, time, and location:



Sierra Club’s national president Ramón Cruz will deliver the event’s keynote address. Cruz is the first Latino president of the Sierra Club, and has over 20 years of experience intersecting the fields of sustainability, environmental policy, urban planning, energy and climate change.

He has worked in the public sector in his native Puerto Rico as the Deputy Director of the Environmental Quality Board, the state environmental regulatory agency and as Commissioner of the Puerto Rico Energy Commission. He has also worked in the non-governmental sector in senior positions at the Environmental Defense Fund, the Partnership for New York City and the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy. He has been a consultant for the World Bank, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute and the German Agency for International Cooperation(GIZ).



The event will also feature breakout sessions on water, energy, and transportation issues, as well as a session on how to be an effective environmental advocate. Multiple national and state experts, along with Arkansas elected officials, will participate in the sessions.



Due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Summit will be conducted entirely online. Registered participants will be provided a weblink prior to the event.



The Arkansas Environmental Policy Summit program and registration information can be found here.