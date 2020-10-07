U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas was appointed Wednesday by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve as the ranking Republican member of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on the Appropriations Committee.

Womack represents the state's 3rd District, which includes Van Buren and Fort Smith. He faces Democratic Party candidate Celeste Williams and Libertarian Party candidate Michael Kalagias in the Nov. 3 election.

He will succeed U.S. Rep. Tom Graves of Georgia, who officially stepped down from Congress on Oct. 4 several months earlier than his planned retirement.

"I’m honored that Republican Leader McCarthy and Ranking Member Granger have entrusted me with this responsibility," Womack said in a news release Wednesday. "The Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee is charged with funding programs that impact every single American and our economy. We must responsibly address the needs of our nation, foster strong economic growth, and ensure that hard-earned tax dollars aren’t wasted. Making tough choices to chart a responsible fiscal path forward is what I came to Congress to do."

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy cited Womack’s "experienced and principled leadership" in helping the committee to guide them "through the most critical funding priorities that impact every American."

"Most importantly, I know Steve will make sure his top priority is to ensure we focus on being good stewards of hard-earned taxpayer dollars," McCarthy added. "There is no question Steve will do an excellent job in this new role."

The Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee has appropriations jurisdiction over a wide swath of federal agencies—including the Department of the Treasury, District of Columbia, Judiciary, Executive Office of the President, Securities and Exchange Commission, Small Business Administration, Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Office of Personnel Management, and the U.S. Postal Service.

Womack has served on the House Appropriations Committee since his first term in Congress beginning in 2011. He is also the ranking Republican member of the House Budget Committee. He will serve as the ranking member of both committees for the remainder of the 116th Congress.