One night last February a Benton man happened to search for his sister’s name and came across a column I wrote last October about his sister, Kerry Turner.

Turner had many wonderful experiences during her lifetime. She enjoyed spending time with family and dogs in the rural Arkansas Ozarks.

A talented cross stitcher, she enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling, and loved serving Ash Flat as postmaster.

Widowed in 2017, she became a statistic on Feb. 10, 2018. On that day, Sharp County sheriff’s deputies went to her Williford home for a welfare check and found Kerry, 53, and Zack Turner, 23, shot to death.

The Arkansas Medical Examiner determined the deaths were a murder-suicide, with Kerry dying at the hand of Zack.

Love shouldn’t hurt, but it hurt Kerry. It hurt her family, and it hurts too many Americans.

I never met any of the Turner family until midnight last October, when Turner’s brother walked up to me in a deserted Benton Walmart and handed me a dozen cards, with purple domestic-violence pins.

Kerry is Lynn’s sister, and Lynn wanted to get the word out about domestic violence, so fewer people would be hurt by it.

I did not have his contact information, and he did not know that I work for the Village Voice, as at the moment I had not thought about writing a column, but he later found it.

I wanted to share his comments: “I was really surprised and honored that you did a story on domestic violence. I hope someone saw the article and will get out of the situation. You did an awesome job on writing it and I am glad that I happened to run into you at our Benton Walmart late that night.

“Me and my wife got to speak at the Saline County Domestic Violence vigil in October and spread the word. It is not easy living with this situation but as long as I can I’m going to share her story and try and make a difference in someone’s life. I shared the story with the Saline County Safe Haven and she said it was awesome.”

He expressed gratitude for the domestic-violence awareness the column generated.

Domestic violence includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse. Men are the victim in 15 percent of cases. And over the years Voice police reports have had several reports of women-on-women domestic violence. Alcohol or other chemical substance is often involved in domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Month, and the Federal Centers for Disease Control, Division of Violence Prevention, the National Coalition for Domestic Violence and The

Center for Violence-Free Relationships offer these grim U.S. statistics:

‒ More than 1 in 3 women (35.6 percent) and more than 1 in 4 men (28.5 percent) report having experienced rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

‒ Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. -- an average of more than 10 million women and men.

‒ Nearly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

‒ Intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime.

‒ In 15 states, more than 40 percent of all homicides involved intimate-partner violence.

‒ 85 percent of domestic violence victims are female.

‒ Women with disabilities have a 40-percent greater risk of intimate-partner violence, especially severe violence, than women without disabilities.

‒ 2 in 5 homosexual or bisexual men will experience intimate-partner violence in their lifetimes.

‒ Approximately 63 percent of homeless women have experienced domestic violence in their adult lives.

‒ 28 percent of families were homeless because of domestic violence.

‒ Nearly half of all women and men will experience psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

‒ Approximately 5 million children are exposed to domestic violence every year. Children exposed are more likely to attempt suicide, abuse alcohol or other drugs, run away from home, engage in teenage prostitution and commit sexual assault crimes.

‒ 40 percent of domestic violence cases have children under 18 in the home.

The Arkansas Crime Victims Reparations Program offers help for victims of domestic abuse, as well as victims of other personal-injury crimes.

Funded primarily through the pockets of convicted criminals, the Crime Victims program pays medical and counseling bills incurred by victims, with a $10,000 limit. For victims of certain extraordinary crimes, the board can pay up to $25,000.

The program is administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, on behalf of the Arkansas Crime Victims Reparations Board, after last year’s major reorganization of state government.

Long administered by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, the Crime Victim’s program is primarily funded through court costs assessed upon a criminal conviction.

It should be noted the program is not to compensate for property crimes. Learn more at https://www.dps.arkansas.gov/crime-info-support/crime-victims-reparations-board/, or contact any victim-witness coordinator.

And every Arkansas prosecuting attorney’s office offers services of a victim-witness coordinator. The coordinator offers comfort to crime victims, and assists during prosecution of the perpetrator.

I had the privilege of serving as a Crime Victims investigator for about 5 years in the latter 1990s. Helping victims was a very rewarding experience.

LaurasCard.ar.gov provides crisis hotline numbers, contact information for Arkansas shelters, related Arkansas laws and numerous resources for victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes.

Act 952 of 2015 mandates instruction on dating violence awareness for grades 7 through 12.

Lynn Meredith hopes you will learn more about domestic violence and will seek help in case you are a victim or perpetrator. Sharing his loved one’s story is a way to create awaress, to help prevent new victims.



