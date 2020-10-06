Two names familiar to Garland County voters are on the Nov. 3 ballot for Arkansas Judiciary District 18-East Circuit Court Position 2 seat.

Wade Naramore narrowly defeated Cecelia Dyer for the office in 2014, but she led in a 3-way ballot this March in the non-partisan primary. However, her plurality fell short of a majority, and they face off a third time in the runoff.

Naramore’s term expires Dec. 31.

Information from the candidates follows on Page 2A. Early voting kicks off Monday, Oct. 19.

More races will be featured in weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

Both judicial candidates cite experience and values.

One tragedy defines the contest.

After the death of his son in being left in a hot vehicle in July 2015, Naramore was suspended with pay. A charge was filed on Feb. 11, 2016. A Garland County jury acquitted him of negligent homicide after a 5-day trial in August 2016.

Facing a difficult trial day, Naramore was out of his routine, he told investigators, saying he had planned to drop his child off for child care, but forgot after stopping to buy breakfast. He became distraught that afternoon after finding his son dead.

But a judge who is temporarily suspended with pay remains so until the outcome of an disciplinary determination, not from the end of a criminal trial.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission considers lower burdens of proof than a criminal proceeding. Each day of the trial was attended by either the commission’s deputy executive director or the lead investigator.

Later, commission executive director David J. Sachar concluded there was no chance of conviction, even from a lower standard.

“The director has stated there was no chance of conviction, even if the case were tried as a ‘clear and convincing evidence’ standard, or even by a ‘preponderance of the evidence,’” an Arkansas Supreme Court supplemental status report says.

The high court reinstated Naramore on Feb. 27, 2017. However, the court ruled that Naramore would not be allowed to preside over cases of child neglect, “a restriction that has since been lifted.”