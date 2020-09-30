Have you spent these last months cleaning out old paperwork?

Do you have electronics that need to be sent to recycling?

Does your car need a basic check-up to prepare for winter?

Christ of the Hills United Methodist Men are at it again.

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, the men will offer 3 services for free.

COHUMM will be collecting documents for secure shredding by “Gone for Good Document Shredding,” which is owned by United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas. Gather up the paperwork and other documents cluttering your desk and shelves and bring them by the church for free shredding.

The 2nd service being offered is the recycling of electronics. Old computers, laptops, tablets, phones, or any electronic device is welcome.

Computers and laptops will be donated to Computers For Kids. They will completely erased and re-program the hard drive so the computer can be passed on to students in need. Here’s an opportunity to dig out old items that are taking up space and ensure that they will benefit others.

And the final item offered by the men is a free vehicle safety check. Twenty items on your car will be inspected. Stop by and get those head lights, tail lights, brake, back up, and parking lights checked.

The men will also make sure that your tire pressure and wipers are as they should be.

And if that is not enough, your belts and hoses will get an inspection, too. And last, but not least, the gentlemen will top off your windshield wiper fluid. Get your car prepared for winter. The men will not make any repairs, as this is simply a safety inspection.

Drop in at Christ of the Hills and take advantage of any or all of these services the men are offering.

he church is located at 700 Balearic Road. The phone number is 501-922-4503; visit the website at www.cohumc.com.