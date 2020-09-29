In his report to the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association, then-corporate treasurer Wayne Foltz voiced several concerns, along with recommended actions.

He also praised actions taken by the POA to cope with a challenging year, and warned that amenity subsidization would reduce future capital for replacing equipment and conduction major maintenance.

Here’s a summary of some of his points, from his bulleted report:

Financial concerns:

• Future revenue stream remains at risk.

• Forecast of 2020 revenue is anticipated to reflect closely 2019 revenues. Anticipated net revenue should range between $33 million to $34 million after bad debt and before depreciation expenses.

• The forecast for 2021: Beginning operating cash is $1.9 million to $2.2 million. Changes in operating cash will depend on future capital expenditures and operating revenues.

• Projected additional future impact on financial performance continues to be a concern; “down from a major concern.”

• The risk from COVID-19 “continues to impact certain amenities, especially the recreation and food and beverage departments.”

• High subsidization of departments will continue to reduce future capital for equipment replacement and major projects.

Financial concerns: Operational shortfall based on current performance

• “Some implemented controls on operations have reduced our projected losses. We still have many difficult months ahead,” Foltz told the board.

• Operational controls are still needed to reduce our projected losses.

•Golf revenue again helped to hold our monthly losses. Golf needs to continue to be profitable each month.

• “Management should evaluate all nonessential activities. Lack of confidence to use amenities is still an issue. Capacity limitations on facilities especially at the Fitness Center. A clear refund policy should be implemented and should be adapted to each cost center.

“Refunds are being issued for non-use of some amenities. Refunds for concerns over COVID-19 are still being issued. Current refunds are not following established written policies and procedures that were set by the board. A clear refund policy for each The next day, on Sept. 17, the board announced staffing changes for corporate secretary and corporate treasurer.

Late on Sept. 16, then-secretary Marcy Mermel emailed the board that she was resigning, citing medical issues. She simultaneously sent a copy of her resignation letter to the Voice.

POA executive assistant Ella Scotty now fills the role.

The board also announced that POA controller Coreena Fetterhoff was the new treasurer.

The full statement from the board, with original capitalization, follows:

“‘The only constant in life is change,’” and as your Board of Directors continues to focus on building a stronger, more fiscally stable Hot Springs Village, we are once again making a change on our Board. Medical issues have forced our Corporate Secretary, Marcy Mermel, to tender her resignation effective immediately. We are pleased that Ella Scotty, POA Executive Assistant, will be serving as our new Corporate Secretary. Ella has very effectively supported past Boards, serves an amazing resource for all current Board members, and will be an asset to the present Board of Directors.

“As we continue to move forward, the Board has also made the decision to leverage the skills and knowledge of Coreena Fetterhoff, POA Controller, in the position of HSVPOA Treasurer. Earlier this year, the Board made the decision to fill the Corporate Secretary and Treasurer positions with non-POA-employees as part of an overall effort to make significant leadership and strategic changes. Our short-term goals have been accomplished and as we now look to our next goals, we again see the need for changes. The moves in Corporate Secretary and Treasurer mark the beginning of our focus on our more long-range goals.

“On behalf of Hot Springs Village and the entire Board, a thank you goes to Marcy Mermel and Wayne Foltz for their many hours of work these past months.”

Foltz’ full report can be read on the POA website at https://bit.ly/2S94q9n.



