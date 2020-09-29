“Our 19th annual event has been turned into a virtual walk due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Melanie Pederson, event committee chair. “Fortunately we’ve registered nearly 300 walkers and raised nearly $33,000 which will be given to the Seeds of Science program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.”

All proceeds will benefit the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Research Institute at UAMS.

With the official opening on Friday, Sept. 25, and the virtual walk on Saturday, Sept. 26, Pederson thanked all registered walkers and generous sponsors including Clampit’s Country Kitchen, KVRE, the Hot Springs Village Voice, Re/Max and Spa City Tappers.

“Thank you for helping us walk, bike, and paddle away cancer one step and one paddle at a time,” said Pederson.