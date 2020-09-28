National Park College (NPC) student Draven Ross was recently awarded the Wanda Reese Hospitality scholarship. He is completing his associate degree in Hospitality Administration.

Ross enjoys cooking and wants to share his recipes with the world. He plans to transfer to a four-year university after graduation. He is hoping that his education will provide him with the professionalism and knowledge it will take to master his craft.

Eve Victory, Hospitality faculty, stated, “Draven is super bright and insightful, and it is obvious that Hospitality and Tourism is his niche.”

He chose NPC because he was able to stay close to home and family. Ross stated, “I enjoy NPC for its smaller size and that everyone seems to be united.”

“Being chosen for the Wanda Reese Hospitality scholarship is a stepping stone to my future. All stones, big and small, have an impact. I am extremely grateful,” said Ross.