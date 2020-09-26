Western Arkansas Ballet company dancer, Hannah Bryant, from left, leads Junie Titsworth, 6, Blakley Gauchat, 6, and Vanessa Legaria, 7, through a dance routine during open auditions at the WAB studio, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, for the company’s 35th annual production of The Nutcracker. The production is set to debut Dec. 11, 12 and 13, 2020, at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center. Dancers also auditioned for the WAB production of Alice in Wonderland scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2021, in the ArcBest Performing Arts Center. The Nutcracker production features over 75 local children and adults as well as professional artists. [JAMIE MITCHELL/TIMES RECORD]