Ghouls on Garrison organizers canceled their event for the upcoming Halloween, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Organizer Beth Price in a Thursday news release said the "large number" of people the event draws warranted enough concern to postpone the event until 2021. The event in years past has brought scores of families in the early evening hours to Garrison Avenue to go trick-or-treating.

"We were all looking forward to celebrating this annual event this year for the first time on a Saturday night," the release stated.

Price in the news release said the organizers appreciate attendees, merchants and their candy sponsor, MARS Petcare.