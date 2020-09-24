Two shootings were reported Sunday in Fort Smith.

The reporting person in the first incident told police she saw two Black men arguing outside a convenience store in the 1200 block of South Greewood Avenue. She said one of them pulled his car around the back side of a gas pump, fired six to seven shots and fled the scene. The man reportedly shot at fled the scene as well, the report states.

The owner of the convenience store told police the man who fired the shots was in a tan Honda Civic yelling at the man, who showed him he didn’t have weapons and wanted to address the situation "man to man." The man without weapons walked into the store, which was when the other man pulled his car around and fired the shots, the report states.

Video footage of the incident reportedly showed the man in the Honda Civic jump out of the car, fire six rounds and then drive away.

Police in the second incident found bullet holes in the front window of a residence in the 5200 block of Johnson Street. Witnesses told police they believed a man who goes by the same alias as the man who was reportedly shot at an hour earlier is the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100. They may also give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, which could result in a $1,000 cash reward.