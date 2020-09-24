Mercy Convenient Care at 79th Street in Fort Smith will offer drive-up flu shots beginning Oct. 1.

The flu shot clinics will be available seven days a week for anyone 18 and older. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Mercy Convenient Care at 3505 S. 79th St. in Fort Smith.

Those wanting to receive shots through the drive-up clinic should park in one of four designated spots at the clinic, have their insurance information ready, and call the clinic to register by phone. The number is 479-709-8686. A clinic staff member will conduct a brief phone registration before meeting the patient at their car to administer the flu shot. Masks are recommended.

Flu shots will also be available inside Mercy Convenient Care as well as inside other Mercy locations. Mercy continues to require masking and social distancing inside all facilities.

For questions, please call Mercy Convenient Care at 79th Street at 479-709-8686.