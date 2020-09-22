Hot Springs Village Police Department made an arrest for driving while intoxicated, and received more reports of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed without authorization.

Various scam attempts were reported, and police responded to several 911 hangup calls made in error.



Aug. 30

An officer told a car-dealership employee who was at a Cieza Lane home at 11:29 a.m. that he needed permission to enter the Village to repossess a vehicle. The man said he understood and left.

After a 911 hangup call at 1:36 p.m., an officer went to Sobresalir Lane. He checked various homes and Isabella Golf Course, but could not find the source of the call.



Aug. 31

Police found that a 911 hangup call from Maderas Drive at 1:42 a.m. had been made in error by hitting the “call 911” button on a device.

A black Toyota Camry was reportedly driving in the wrong traffic lane on Calella Road, and without headlights, during rain at 9:07 a.m.

After a storm, trees blocking several roads were removed, including Alicante Road, Fresno Road at Caceras Way, Joya Lane and Sierra Drive.

A white car with Tennessee tags reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate and was driven erratically at 2:39 p.m.

Police received 2 more reports of fraudulent unemployment claims filed in the name of Villagers.

A small silver truck was reportedly driven erratically eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard near Calella Road.

A Villager said a man he hired in February to work on cabinets still has not finished the work, and was texted to receive the $300 balance.

A Balboa Cove man told an officer he had dialed 911 in error at 7:03 p.m.



Sept. 1

An officer moved a downed tree on Greco Way at 4:41 p.m.

After a driver lost control while westbound on DeSoto Boulevard, just east of Monovar Way, at 4:45 p.m., the vehicle was inoperable and was towed. Damage: $10,000. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.

An injured medium-sized black dog found in the Fresno Road area around 5:30 p.m. was taken to the animal shelter. It appeared to be malnourished.

A Loyola Lane resident and licensed surveyor both called 911 around 5:34 p.m. after the resident became upset that the surveyor might dig holes on his property. It was determined the surveyor was on a property line separated by common property from the resident.



Sept. 2

A Sierra Drive resident said a neighbor “demanded” to place a political sign on his property, and he did not want the neighbor to come back.

A man claiming to be with the federal government called a Villager and demanded to know his Social Security number.

The street department cut up a large tree blocking the road near the intersection of Barcelona Road and Fondo de Lago Way around 6:17 p.m.

An older Chevrolet pickup with an American flag decal or sticker reportedly speeds on Alicante Way around 9:30 a.m. daily.



Sept. 3

An officer went to a Highway 7 restaurant, where a verbal altercation broke out around 12:20 p.m. after a customer complained about food in the middle of the restaurant. The customer placed $5 on the table and walked out. The owner wanted the $2.72 balance and for the man not to return. The customer assured the officer he would not go back to the restaurant.

An officer relocated a skunk found in an Ochavo Way garage.

A westbound Chevrolet Equinox was reportedly driven erratically on DeSoto Boulevard near the West Gate at 3:49 p.m.

A Villager said a fraudulent check for more than $1,978 with a man’s name and an Ohio address had been cashed on her account.

A property owner and a friend fishing in a golf course pond near Gancho Way at 8:04 p.m. were told it is against policy.



Sept. 4

A La Granja Circle complainant believes a relative stole prescription pills.

A Villager who takes care of her children on weekends said her ex-boyfriend started a disturbance while dropping off their child.

An older red pickup reportedly tailgated in Balboa Drive at 10:34 a.m. and was last seen on Hartura Way.

A report said an officer relocated a water moccasin found at a Salvatierra Trace home.

Public works staff and an officer removed a tree that had fallen across Calella Road, near Barcelona Road.

A Villager said someone had attempted to cash 3 fraudulent checks on his account.

Another Villager reported a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in his name.

After a complainant said at 6:30 p.m. that she was walking her dog when a loose dog bit her in the Badalona Drive area, 1 of 2 loose dogs bit the officer. He pulled his service weapon and the dogs backed off. The dog was taken to the animal shelter. The dogs’ owner provided documentation that both dogs had current rabies vaccinations.

After a Chevrolet Tahoe tailgated in Balboa Gate at 8:56 p.m., an officer went to Cruzado Lane and told a visitor the proper way to enter the Village.



Sept. 5

A compliance officer wanted to press charges after a Toyota Tundra with a boat trailer dripping water were found on Lake Cortez boat ramp. The officer checked the payment box and said no payment had been made.

A medium-sized black dog, with white chest and white feet, found on Castillo Lane around 8:30 a.m., was taken to the animal shelter.

A suspicious man reportedly walks in the area of Ampolla and Aspe lanes.

After a Perrelena Way noise complaint at 11:05 p.m., a family on a back deck said they would go inside.



Sept. 6

An unoccupied Chevrolet Malibu parked at La Plaza West at 1 a.m. had a tag stolen in Little Rock, over a temporary tag that belonged to the car.

A Frontera Circle resident said someone has repeatedly opened a gate, allowing 2 dogs to get out.

The driver of a gray Jeep smelled of intoxicants when showing his POA card at the East Gate at 4:02 p.m. He said 8 vehicles behind him were the guests he had called in. The next 2 drivers also smelled of intoxicants and yelled at the guard. The 1st driver said they were going to Balboa Beach, and he was told open containers are not allowed there. An officer went to the beach and did not find the group.

An officer checked on dogs inside a black car parked at Dollar General on Highway 7 at 4:40 p.m. It was 87 degrees, but windows were cracked and the dogs did not appear to be in distress. The driver had a suspended license, and her mother came to drive the vehicle.

After an older relative was punched in the eye at a Garland County home around 10:30 p.m., Whitney Britton, 26, Longmont, Colorado, was arrested for 3rd-degree domestic battery, and was taken to Garland County jail.



Sept. 7

After police saw an eastbound gray Jeep crossing the DeSoto Boulevard centerline at 5:30 a.m. near Carmona Road, Matthew Garrett Chavis, 29, address unknown, Hot Springs Village, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to Garland County jail, where he tested 0.136 BAC. The driver and vehicle’s descriptions were similar to the resident in a Sept. 5 incident at the East Gate, where staff smelled intoxicants.

A Villager was concerned by a Sept. 5 NextDoor.com website photo showing a young cocker spaniel pulling 2 boys on bicycles, apparently on Hartura Drive. The complainant said the dog appeared to be in distress. When asked why she did not call earlier, she said she was waiting to see if anyone else was reporting the photo.

Police relocated a snake from a Huesca Way garage.

West Gate staff seized a work pass after a man presented a woman’s card. Each individual must have their own card.

An injured fox was reportedly in the Cullerendo Way area, but it was not immediately located.

An officer went to the RV park after a 911 hangup call at 10:34 a.m. A woman said she had accidentally dialed it.

A patrolling officer saw a Cadillac collide with a deer on DeSoto Boulevard near the POA administration building at 10:53 p.m. Damage: $100



Sept. 8

Although police heard “very loud” music upon arrival at an Arias Lane home at 2:53 a.m., the resident said she was unaware the music was too loud and would turn it off for the night.

A black Nissan reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 9:56 a.m.

Police went to Castillo Lane to assist the fire department at 9:57 a.m., but firemen said their services were not needed upon arrival.

An officer went to Encantado Lane after a 911 hangup call at 12:09 p.m. A man said he had accidentally dialed 911 with a pocketed phone.



