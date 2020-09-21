JoAnn and Gary Slumpff celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, renewing their wedding vows at their home on Zapato Circle.

They were joined for the celebration by family, including their children Sue Voyles, Karen Hodges, Jonathon Slumpff and Jennifer Kilbourne as well as their granddaughters Elena Voyles, Sara Barnard and Emberlyn Laird (who was the flower girl for the ceremony) and great-granddaughter Calliope Barnard. The couple’s son-in-law, Ken Voyles, officiated at the vow renewal, and neighbors Rod and Jane Sparks also attended.

Originally married in Lincoln Park, Michigan in 1970, JoAnn and Gary spent their life in Michigan and New Jersey before retiring to the Village in 2003. Today they enjoy bowling, fishing, golf and mahjong in the Village, and were thrilled to host their family on their special day.

Following the renewal, the group celebrated with photographs, a champagne toast, a special wedding cake (with a topper designed by their son), dinner and dancing.