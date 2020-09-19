There have been more than twice as many absentee ballots requested for the 2020 election as of Friday than there were for the 2016 election.

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office shows about 1,000 absentee ballots were requested in the last presidential election and there have been 2,225 requested by local voters as of Friday.

Nesa Bishop, chief deputy for the Sebastian County Clerk, called this increase "a bit of a challenge" but "we’re getting it done."

The county clerk’s office has a goal to limit the number of times people come into the office by answering questions over the phone. Bishop stated they were spending a lot of time on the phone, but their goal is to get as many people voting as possible.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 27. While absentee ballots are accepted through election day, the United States Postal Service strongly encourages voters to mail their absentee ballots in by Oct. 27.

Voters can request an absentee ballot in person up until the day before the election.

One important date to remember is Oct. 5 which is the last date to register to vote. Without registering by that deadline, residents will not be able to vote in any form.

In Arkansas, early voting begins on Oct. 19 and in Sebastian County will have six early voting sites. Sebastian County is one county that allows registered voters to vote at any location.

According to Sebastian County Election Coordinator Meghan Hassler, the state purchased DS450 machines for Sebastian County. These are able to count ballots in bulk. Benton, Washington and Pulaski counties also received such machines.

The standard counting machines are usually sufficient for counting ballots at polling stations, however these machines are capable of counting the high volume of absentee ballots they anticipate in this election.

Hassler stated there would not be any difference in processing the ballots, but they will be able to process the outer envelope with the personal information starting Oct. 19 in preparation for opening the inner envelope on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The outer envelope contains personal information that confirms if the ballot is valid.

Absentee ballots began to be sent out on Friday and can be sent back to the county clerk’s office any time before election day as long as the are received by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Hassler anticipates being able to complete the absentee count on Election Day.

Both Bishop and Hassler emphasized the safety precautions that will be taken at polling sites. Hassler stated there would be "a massive amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) at voting centers."

Two main goals for the County Clerk’s office is to protect poll workers and voters as well as to have greater than the 60% voter turnout that took place in 2016.

In order to request an absentee ballot, go to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website.