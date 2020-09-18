Dr. Kelley Todd took office as chair of the Arkansas Tech University Ozark Campus business technology program at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.

Todd came to ATU-Ozark from Fort Smith Southside High School, where she served as a business teacher. She has 23 years of teaching experience and was named the 2020 National Business Education Association (NBEA) secondary teacher of the year.

"I consider it an honor to be selected to prepare traditional and nontraditional collegiate students for productive and successful careers and life experiences at ATU-Ozark," said Todd.

Todd has served as director for Arkansas Future Business Leaders of America, president for the Arkansas Business Education Association and president for the Arkansas Association for Career and Technical Education.

She has also been active in the Southern Business Education Association, the Arkansas Education Association and the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda professional division.

Todd holds a Doctor of Education degree in human resources and workforce development from the University of Arkansas. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Central Arkansas and her Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University.

The ATU-Ozark business technology program prepares students for careers as administrative assistants, accounting clerks, computer operators and office managers.

Visit atu.edu/ozark to learn more about academic opportunities at ATU-Ozark Campus.

The following students have been named to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor's List for the summer 2020 semester:

• Parker Lehnen of Van Buren

• Beverly Siegfried of Mena

To be eligible, students must earn at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.

Carl Albert State College is proud to announce that the Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution Project (NASNTI), housed at CASC, has been awarded a five-year research and development grant from the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $1,499,768. The grant will serve to implement three new programs at Carl Albert State College. Over the phase of three years, programs related to STEM, mathematics and digital media will be launched.

Carl Albert’s two-county service area has a population of just over 92,000 but the College’s influence reaches beyond its borders. Serving large numbers of members of the both the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations, Carl Albert ranks 10th in the country in the number of associate degrees awarded to Native American students. The demands of the local economy and area employers have created the need for employees skilled in computer science, particularly cybersecurity and digital technology with an emphasis on multimedia marketing.

Carl Albert students are historically hampered by "the math barrier," a hurdle that prevents their ability to succeed in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Additionally, Carl Albert has been limited in STEM programming. The grant will allow the college to launch programs to boost student success and produce graduates with the skills set needed for gainful, local employment. "At Carl Albert State College, it is always our goal to be aware of and respond to the needs of our local economy and employers. Enhancing our region is a critical component of our long-term growth and success and remains a central part of our strategic planning," said President Jay Falkner.

The goals of the new research and development grant and the associating programs are threefold: Decrease the failure rates of students enrolled in intermediate and college algebra; develop STEM and digital technology programs; and increase the degree completion rates of Carl Albert’s Native American students in STEM programs by at least 20% by the end of the project. Project Director Micky Solomon stated, "This grant will provide excellent opportunities for students to acquire the skills needed for high-demand jobs. It is an honor to serve students and CASC in this capacity."

"I am excited that Carl Albert has received the NASNTI grant. Opportunities to get a degree or certification in cybersecurity in this area are so important in marketing our workforce," said Cherokee Tribal Councilman Daryl Legg. "When we have companies wanting to relocate to eastern Oklahoma the first thing they usually ask is ‘Do you have a skilled labor force?’ This grant is going to open new doors of employment for our region and I am thrilled that Carl Albert is spearheading this venture."

The first of the programs is on track to launch in the fall of 2021.