Desharri Bigby of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a firearm and unclassified carrying a firearm. He allegedly pulled a gun on a woman while meeting up with her in her house, according to the arrest report.

The woman reporting the alleged incident told police she met Bigby online and decided to meet him at her residence. Once there, Bigby became sick and vomited on the front porch. When she tried to clean up after him, Bigby shoved her inside.

When she asked Bigby to leave, he became angry with her. He then pulled a gun from his jacket, racked the slide and threatened to shoot her in the foot. When she told Bigby there were children inside, he threatened to "shoot the whole f---ing house up," the arrest report states.

Officer Larry Mitchell later saw a Chevrolet Trailblazer turning north onto North 36th Street and discovered Bigby was the driver after he made an emergency stop on the vehicle. Bigby told Mitchell he had a gun in the center console of the vehicle.

Mitchell gave a similar account as the woman but also told Mitchell she was slapping him, so he swore at her. He also said he never pulled a gun.

Bigby on Wednesday remained in custody without bond. He is set to appear in Sebastian County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.