A recently-fired Roland reserve police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting an adolescent girl.

Michael Porter on Friday turned himself in to the Sequoyah County Jail and bonded out after a warrant for lewd molestation was issued. Sequoyah County sheriff’s investigator Cindy Smith has formally accused Porter of sexually touching his girlfriend’s daughter six times while she was 12 and 13 including once while on a patrol shift, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Porter is set for arraignment on Sept. 23 in District 27 Court. No attorney as of Wednesday morning had filed an entry of appearance on his behalf.

The Times Record reached out to the two attorneys Sequoyah County court officials said commonly represent defendants but were unable to speak to either for comment on the case.

The affidavit alleges Porter touched the girl on her chest and crotch area three times in January 2019. He later tried to touch her chest another time before September 2019, but she jerked away when he tried. Porter allegedly told the girl to not tell her mother.

Porter is further accused of stopping by the girl’s house before September 2019 and touching her on the chest and crotch area while on patrol.

The prosecution also accuses Porter of touching the girl’s chest and thighs in March 2020 while she was watching movies with him and her mother.

The girl told Smith her mother "got on to" Porter at least once after she told her about his alleged actions. She also said her mother told her she was "seeking attention" and told her she knew it wasn’t true, the affidavit states.

Smith in July began her investigation after her father gave her a written statement that he was concerned about Porter touching his daughter inappropriately. Porter allegedly denied this, the affidavit reads.

Porter allegedly consented to a polygraph but opted out of both scheduled dates because he said things came up. He later texted Smith and told her he had spoken with an attorney and didn’t want to take a polygraph, the affidavit reads.

According to the affidavit, the mother later told Smith about her daughter’s accusations against Porter.

Porter’s niece later told Smith had touched her on her chest and crotch sometime in 1997-1998.

Roland Police Chief Tommy Sessums said Porter was placed on suspension when the Sheriff’s Office began their investigation two months ago and was fired at the end of August.