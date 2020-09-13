Dr. Adeel Shamim recently joined Mercy Fort Smith as a general surgeon specializing in laparoscopic, bariatric and robotic surgery.

Shamim is a graduate of Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He served an internship with the University of Florida in Gainesville and his surgery residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He also served a fellowship in minimally invasive/bariatric surgery at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. In addition to his medical degree, he is a diplomat of the American Board of Surgery. He holds medical licenses in Arkansas and New York and certifications from the American Board of Surgery and Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates. He has been a fellow of the American Hernia Society, Society for Surgery of Alimentary Tract, American College of Surgeons and American Medical Association, among others.

Shamim said his goal as a doctor is to always be on the patient’s side and to be the least of their concern.

"There is just no better feeling than to care for another human being," he explained. "Over the course of my medical career, I have come to a realization that there is immense satisfaction in facilitating a patient through their toughest times in life, including surgery."

Shamim said that he was exposed to the medical field at an early age, as his father is also a surgeon.

"Science, especially biology, truly fascinated me, and I soon realized that I was drawn to the pathology of the human body," he said. "Medical school provided me with the broad experience that I was yearning for; lo and behold, five years later I was hooked onto surgery and haven't looked back."

Shamim added that he is a big believer in the use of technology to improve daily lives, including through surgery.

"Providing the best surgical care in a timely manner is what I am striving for," he said.

Shamim lives in Fort Smith. His office is at Mercy Clinic General Surgery, 7001 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Phone: 479-314-4619.

Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology-Little Rock recently welcomed cardiologist Dr. Ramey Marshell, M.D.

Marshell, an Alma native, received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed residency training through the Tinsley Harrison Internal Medicine Residency Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he also completed a fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease.

"When a patient chooses to form a partnership with me, it is my intent to help guide them toward a better-quality life with reduced burden of cardiovascular disease," Marshell said.

"My ideal path for treatment would be to optimize primary preventive measures and to achieve a complete heart healthy lifestyle for my patients; however, as disease develops and clinical events occur, I want my patients to know I will be there with them and will do everything I can to work with them to prevent future cardiovascular illness."

Marshell reads and performs echocardiography, nuclear perfusion studies and diagnostic heart catheterizations. He additionally is one of the few level 3 cardiac/coronary computed tomography (CT) readers (the highest level of distinction by the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography) and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) readers in the state.

Outside of medicine, Marshell enjoys spending time with his wife and two children as well as various types of sport/exercise including spin, rowing, weightlifting, tennis and golf. As an undergraduate alumnus of the University of Arkansas, he is also an avid Razorbacks fan.

Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology-Little Rock is located in Medical Towers II on the Baptist Health-Little Rock campus, 9501 Baptist Health Drive, Suite 600. For more information about the services that Dr. Marshell provides, visit baptist-health.com or call 1-888-BAPTIST.