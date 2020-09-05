All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday night in the McCaslin Branch Drive area in Chester.

Paul, Kevin, Holley and Gavin Herron, all of Checotah, were killed in the crash, according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Fort Smith Regional Airport workers told sheriff’s deputies around 9 p.m. Friday they had lost contact with radio and radar as they tried to help the airplane navigate it around a storm. Deputies were initially unable to find the plane on Friday night but eventually located it after the search resumed Saturday at daylight, Brown said.