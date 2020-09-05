Fort Smith police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

A witness around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday told police several shots were fired at a residence in the 5800 block of North 33rd Street. The witness said a blue or dark blue vehicle that looked like a Jeep Cherokee and a silver four-door passenger car drove by with a suspect wearing a mask or bandanna shooting hanging out of the passenger car and shooting at a house, the incident report states.

The suspect reportedly fired rounds as the vehicle passed by and hit nearby vehicles in the driveway and at the house, the report states.

Police found damage to two windows and one hole in the door frame of the house. They also found several 9mm casings and a .45 caliber casing on the south side of the roadway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100. A caller may also call Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, where an anonymous tip may earn him or her up to $1,000.