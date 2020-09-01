The sixth installation of the Peacemaker Music Festival, held outside in July in downtown Fort Smith, selected 12 local organizations to receive its proceeds.

Festival leadership will award more than $150,000 at $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000 increments.

Recipients include: Developmental Wings, Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Fort Smith Children’s Emergency Shelter, Girls. Inc. Fort Smith, Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club, Antioch for Youth & Family, Keep Fort Smith Beautiful, Abilities Unlimited of Fort Smith, Reynolds Cancer Support House, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Preschool, and Black Widow’s Motorcycle Club.

"This summer, the needs of our community have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic," Charolette Tidwell, founder and director of Antioch for Youth and Family, said in a news release. "In response, Antioch for Youth & Family has hosted food distribution throughout the summer, providing a mixed box of either dairy, meat, fruit, and/or vegetables to nearly 800 cars. It’s the support of groups like the Peacemaker Festival that allow us to continue and expand our operations."

The Peacemaker Festival board stated that "bringing people together to support our community, showing off the beauty of our downtown riverfront and listening to some good tunes along the way is what the event is all about. We are proud of how many organizations we can support through something like this."

About the Peacemaker Festival

Peacemaker Festival is a music festival at the Riverfront Amphitheater that blends the country, rock, blues, "red dirt" and Americana acts touring today.

The mission of the Peacemaker Festival is to bring a diverse cultural, musical and artistic experience to downtown Fort Smith, the release adds.

"The event is dedicated to the enhancement of cultural experiences and improving the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors alike," the release noted.

Learn more at www.peacemakerfest.com or @peacemakerfest on Facebook.